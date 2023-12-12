CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 929 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

