Citigroup Reiterates $520.00 Price Target for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $481.23.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $502.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $507.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

