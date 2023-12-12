CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of CLSK opened at $8.80 on Monday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 797,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 387,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

