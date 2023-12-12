Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

