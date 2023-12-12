Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

