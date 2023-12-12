Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,217 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

