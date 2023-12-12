Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

