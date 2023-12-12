Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 193,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 466,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after buying an additional 72,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $234.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

