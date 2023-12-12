Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

