Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

