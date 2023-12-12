Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

