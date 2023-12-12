Corsair Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.