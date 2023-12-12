Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

