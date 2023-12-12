David C. Bernstein Sells 17,572 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

