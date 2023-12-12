Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,712 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFUS stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

