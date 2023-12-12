Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Head to Head Contrast

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 11.64% -12.50% 32.21% Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 1 9 15 0 2.56 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domino’s Pizza and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus target price of $409.93, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.54 billion 3.06 $452.26 million $14.62 27.19 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Xiabuxiabu Catering Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

(Get Free Report)

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The company also offers catering services; and sells condiment products and other goods. In addition, it engages in the slaughtering, processing, cold storage, and sale of raw materials; and construction business. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ying Qi Investments Limited.

