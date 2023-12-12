Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $5,776,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,041.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,589,000 after buying an additional 370,857 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,301.8% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 59,858 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 555.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $476.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

