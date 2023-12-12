Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

