Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $302,240.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $302,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,922.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $341,000.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $341,100.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $328,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Gp Llc bought 415 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.49 per share, with a total value of $13,483.35.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $331,200.00.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.44%.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $17,385,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

