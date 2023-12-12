Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.68.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

