Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW stock opened at $250.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.