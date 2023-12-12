Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 12,873 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 11th, Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $148,248.10.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $84,671.88.

AKRO stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

