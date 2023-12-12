Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

