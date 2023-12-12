Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
