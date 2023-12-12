Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.34.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 337,506 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
