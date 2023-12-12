Insider Selling: ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITT opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

