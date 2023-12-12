Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 18,478 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $52,946.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

Semrush Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in Semrush by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

