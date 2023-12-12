Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Lessened by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,474. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

