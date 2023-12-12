iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWM opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

