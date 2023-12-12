Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of KMB opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
