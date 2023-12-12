Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $50,794.27 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 948,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,698,438.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $555.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,177 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 36,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

