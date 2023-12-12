Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $527.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $527.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Raymond James cut Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $481.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $502.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.26. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

