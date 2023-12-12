Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $503.00 at Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $420.00 to $503.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $502.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $507.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.12 and a 200-day moving average of $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

