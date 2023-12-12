Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $520.00 at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $481.23.

LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $507.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

