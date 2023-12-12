Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 524,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after buying an additional 224,500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 640,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $183,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

