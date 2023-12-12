Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $175,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

