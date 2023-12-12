Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 9.0% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $308,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.