Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $736,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.