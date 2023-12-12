Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

