National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $512,228.40 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $512,228.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,223,716 shares in the company, valued at $175,495,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $1,563,858.90.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $26,384.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 57 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,399.70.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $16,966.30.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91.

National Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NRC opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. National Research’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of National Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in National Research by 40.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Research by 675.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in National Research by 154.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

