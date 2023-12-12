Nicholas C. Gangestad Sells 427 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.04, for a total transaction of $119,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

