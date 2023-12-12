Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

