Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Position Lifted by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,816 shares of company stock worth $2,268,165. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

