Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

