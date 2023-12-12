Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $318,588.39 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROK opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.65 and its 200-day moving average is $296.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

