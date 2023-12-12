Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad Sells 577 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.