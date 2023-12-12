Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $62,375.33 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.22. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

