Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SRE opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.13.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

