Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 4,600 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233,987.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $213,051.34.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

Semrush Price Performance

Semrush stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter worth about $116,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Semrush by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Semrush by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

