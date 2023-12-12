Shailesh M. Kotwal Sells 2,046 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:USB opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
