Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 3,321.6% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

SYK opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.81 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.21 and a 200-day moving average of $283.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

